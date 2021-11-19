Uber comes with a new subscription: only 5% off

Uber is launching a new service called Uber One. This is a subscription that entitles you to a reduction on both meals and the company’s taxi service. The subscription does not appear to be available in the Netherlands at the moment, but is being rolled out in the United States. Uber One costs $ 9.99 per month or $ 99 per year, which works out to about $ 8.70 and $ 87. There is an offer to celebrate the launch of this service.

Subscriptions are hot Subscriptions are a huge thing in the world since Netflix: for example, today we see that Spotify allows podcast makers to offer a subscription form for their podcasts, YouTubers can regularly be seen unboxing boxes subscription with candy or gaming products and now Uber is also offering a subscription. subscription form. Where you normally order an Uber through the app and pay per ride, you’ll do the exact same thing in the future. The difference? You get discounts with your Uber subscription. Especially if you also have Uber Eats in your city and use it regularly, this can be a worthwhile subscription. The discount is not very high: you get a 5% discount. In the first place, however, it’s much more common in America to use Ubers frequently, and Ubers also delivers errands there, making it a much better deal if you use it frequently. There are other advantages as well. For example, you only get rides with the highest rated drivers, and you also get $ 5 in Uber cash if your driver is late. If you order from Uber Eats for $ 15, you get free shipping.

Uber One It already looks a little more appealing, because 5% off is very little. This is not the first time that Uber has launched a subscription service. He also has Uber Pass and Uber Eats Pass. The former gives you a 15% discount on rides and free shipping on your Uber Eats orders, but you pay $ 25 per month for it ($ 22). Uber Eats Pass costs $ 10 per month (€ 8.70) and gives you free shipping on Uber Eats and 5% off select orders. Uber Pass will continue to exist, but Uber Eats will logically be merged with Uber One: after all, you mostly get more benefits from it. We are curious whether such a subscription service can also work well in the Netherlands. 5% is not enough for a country where Uber is not exactly the norm. Mainly because our country is also very small, so if you get a 5% discount on a 10 euro ride, that’s not great. In America the distances are much greater and it is less obvious to take a bicycle. In short, we wonder if Uber would bring this to the Netherlands and if it will be in the same form.