“Adelaide is extremely funny and knows a lot of random things, we never stop talking”

They have been in a relationship since spring 2021: Martha Woertman (22), the characteristic model of Dutch soil, and the Australian actress Adelaide Kane (31) who is best known here as Mary, Queen of Scots from the Netflix series Reign.

Both have been stars of TikTok from the very beginning, now with over a million followers. They post fun and accessible videos on daily routines, but also on mental health and queer representation. One autumn morning we call video Marthe and Adelaide to talk about their love, their ideals and the future.

Starting out with the pandemic seems pretty difficult to me, especially if you don’t live on the same continent. How did it go?

Adelaide: ‘We followed each other on TikTok and I thought Marthe looked good. So I thought, I’m just going to slip into his DM and see what happens. Marthe: ‘At first I didn’t know she was flirting! She made a sharp comment about my outfit – I would never hit on a woman like that. ‘

A: ‘Fortunately, she answered very well, despite my bad opening line. Online there was an immediate click and we started facetime with each other. It quickly became daily. I wanted to see her, but it was difficult because of the covid restrictions, especially in the United States (Adelaide lives in LA, editor’s note) There were strict rules. We were able to meet in Mexico, so I suggested it.

And that’s how it happened Marthe and Adelaide’s first date culminated in a three-week romantic trip to the azure sea in Mexico where they fell madly in love. Since then, it lasts and the women even live temporarily together in Marthe’s house in Amsterdam because there has been a delay in the extension of Adelaide’s visa.

Marthe, did you immediately think: let’s go when Adelaide asked you to travel the world for her?

M: ‘I thought it was exciting, at all to travel to Mexico during the lockdown. What if I get stuck there? And maybe it didn’t click at all in real life. Luckily Addy is a control freak and she had already devised a plan B, C and D for all possible scenarios on our trip. It immediately gave me a feeling of familiarity and security.

A: “As a first step, I arranged separate hotel rooms if there was no romantic vibe and checked if we could possibly stay with friends in LA or London in case. problem in Mexico. Fortunately, there was no need for a backup plan, it was good right away. However, there was an unexpected twist when I had to rush to France to shoot a movie and after that I couldn’t just go back to America because there were issues with my visa.

So you took the plane to Marthe in the Netherlands and you have been living together since this summer, how is it going?

M: “Of course that’s the lesbian stereotype: two women start dating and live together in no time. We had to laugh about it, because it’s really not for us. We both love freedom and our own space. But things are going surprisingly well and we have a lot of fun together.

A: “It’s good that we both think it’s important to have our own space. We don’t have to sit on each other’s lips all day and respect each other’s boundaries. I think it comes very naturally because we are really the same in this area.

What do you like about each other? Why does it work so well?

M: ‘I fell in love with his positive energy. Although she can also be very chaotic and busy, her energy has a calming effect on me. Adelaide is extremely funny and witty as well as very caring and sweet. I can be myself with her. She also knows a lot about random things, we never stop talking. ‘

A: ‘Marthe is also very sweet, she always brings me coffee first thing in the morning. I don’t feel the pressure to still be mature or strong, I can relax with her. In addition, I find it very inspiring to see her in action, Marthe is one of the most hardworking and motivated people I have ever met. ‘

Find the full interview with Marthe and Adélaïde in our new December issue, which will be in stores from Tuesday and you now you can order here.

Jeroen W. Mantel



