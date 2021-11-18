Apple finally allows you to repair your iPhone yourself









As long as you have the courage to fix it yourself to start …





Apple announces the new Self-service repair program, which establishes an ecosystem that allows consumers to perform their own repairs.

Early next year, Apple will begin selling tools, parts, and instructions to customers brave enough to repair their own iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 line of phones. Supported repairs include screen replacement. , battery or camera, with more options to repair later in the year. Apple is also planning to roll out products for customers who want to repair their own Mac M1. Of course, you can always do this in an Apple Store or at a third party.

While this is a great victory for the right to repair movement, the problem remains that the warranty will expire if you perform a repair yourself. TechCrunch reports that these repairs at Apple won’t void the warranty, but damaging your own device can be a problem.

Apple’s self-service repair program is first launched in the United States and then expanded to other countries.