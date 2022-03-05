The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has arrived in Tehran for talks on Iran’s nuclear program. Rafael Grossi wants to try in the capital of the basic agreement of 2015 to breathe new life.

Grossi hopes that international regulators will regain access to Iran’s nuclear facilities and that his organization will also be able to have cameras there. The IAEA also wants clarification on what nuclear material the nuclear watchdog suspects exists, but which Iran has not abandoned and which the country does not want to answer questions about.

Optimism of negotiators

The 2015 deal was intended to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons, which Iranian officials have also consistently denied. Besides Iran, it was also signed by the five permanent members of the UN Security Council (the United States, Russia, China, France and the United Kingdom) and Germany.

Former US President Trump withdrew his country in 2018 out of the deal, after which Iran also signed the deal canceled† Over the past year, the countries have been negotiating, with the United States at a distance, to reactivate the Basic Agreement.

EU negotiators expressed optimism on Friday. “We are very, very close to an agreement,” said the Frenchman Philippe Errera† Before leaving, Grossi said negotiations have entered a critical phase, but a positive outcome is possible.