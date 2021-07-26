No reform of the American electoral system: the bill blocked in the Senate S

Georgia voting rights

Electoral reform is a top priority for Democrats. Republicans want to impose restrictions on voting rights in some states.

For example, stricter rules for identification during voting were adopted in the US state of Georgia this spring. Polling stations in that Republican state are also due to close earlier on election day in the next election. This makes it more difficult for certain population groups to vote, Democrats say.

“The fight is not over yet”

Before the vote, US President Joe Biden tweeted that the bill “repairs and strengthens American democracy.” Vice President Kamala Harris said after the vote that “the battle is not over”.