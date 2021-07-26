LeBron James gently takes on ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ enemies



Actor LeBron James has found a fun way to address criticism of Space Jam: A New Legacy. He celebrated that his movie had a big opening weekend in the United States.He went there Space Jam: a new legacy premiered last Friday for around $ 13 million on opening day. Then the weekend ended at $ 32 million, with which the film managed to knock Black Widow off the throne. A great success, because with that the Marvel film quickly disappears from the first place.

funny reaction

LeBron James clearly responded to his criticism by retweeting the box office with the comment “the enemies of hoi”. A great way to show that the film just seems to be a success:

The possibility of a third party is immediately studied Space jam-movie. Director Malcolm D. Lee said a short while ago “never never” mean.

As far as he is concerned, it mainly depends on the reaction of the fans and who they find that transcends the sport and “The next person is to stop in this universe. And then you have to find a script and a story that is good enough and doesn’t repeat what has already been done, and still captures the right spirit at the same time.”