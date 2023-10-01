Newborns Shielded from RSV Virus with Prenatal Vaccine – Dodo Finance

Title: New Abrysvo Vaccine Recommended by CDC to Protect Newborns from RSV

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recently endorsed a groundbreaking vaccine named Abrysvo, developed by Pfizer, as a preventative measure against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in newborns. RSV is the leading cause of hospitalization for infants in the United States.

Unlike other vaccines, Abrysvo is administered during the later stages of pregnancy to ensure the transfer of protective antibodies from the mother to the developing fetus through the placenta. Clinical trials have demonstrated that this innovative approach reduces the risk of lower respiratory tract disease in newborns by approximately 57% during the first six months of life. Moreover, it significantly curtails the likelihood of severe infections, with a risk reduction of 76.5%.

Considering that RSV season typically spans from late fall to early spring, the CDC recommends that pregnant women receive the vaccine during this period to enhance protection for both the mother and the unborn child. However, alternative measures such as administering antibody drugs after birth can also be employed to safeguard infants, as no approved RSV vaccine is available for babies at this time.

Experts highlight that most infants may only require protection from either the maternal RSV vaccine or infant immunization, but not both, eliminating the need for duplication of vaccines. The introduction of Abrysvo and antibody drugs provide new tools in the battle against RSV and offer hope for a significant reduction in serious RSV illness among young children.

Healthcare professionals are advising parents to consult their doctors to determine the most suitable option for protecting their infants from RSV. It is crucial to engage healthcare professionals in discussions about the potential benefits and drawbacks of both the vaccine and the antibody drug to make informed decisions that prioritize the well-being of the child.

Please note that this article serves solely as an informational resource and does not provide medical advice. For personalized medical guidance, it is recommended to consult with a qualified healthcare professional.

