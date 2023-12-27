New Study Warns: Every COVID Infection Raises the Risk of Long COVID – Dodo Finance

Title: Growing Concerns Over Long COVID and its Link to Reinfection Highlighted in Experts’ Letter to President Biden

In a recent letter addressed to President Biden, clinicians, scientists, disability advocates, and journalists have expressed their concerns about the long-term effects of COVID-19, particularly in cases of reinfection. The letter emphasizes the need for increased support for individuals suffering from long COVID, a condition defined as a multisystem disease with potentially lifelong consequences on various organ systems.

Research from multiple studies has indicated that even mild cases of COVID-19 can lead to long COVID, with each subsequent infection increasing the risk. While the rates of long COVID may vary between studies and regions, estimates suggest that a staggering 65 million people worldwide are currently affected by the condition.

Several studies have shown a clear link between reinfection with COVID-19 and an increased risk of long COVID in multiple organ systems. For instance, data from US veterans and a study involving individuals aged 18 and over in Canada have provided support for this association. Additionally, a recent study utilizing data from 1.5 million people in the US revealed a rise in long COVID cases after reinfections with variants following the Delta and Omicron variants.

The exact cause of the heightened risk of long COVID after reinfection remains unclear. However, it is hypothesized that changes in newer SARS-CoV-2 strains, such as the Delta and Omicron variants, might be contributing to this increased risk. COVID-19 is known to deplete T cells, which play a critical role in forming long-term immunity and defending against other diseases. This depletion could potentially lead to more severe and frequent outbreaks of other illnesses.

Furthermore, emerging evidence suggests that surges of COVID infections, indicated by wastewater testing, are occurring in many countries, including the US. These surges present an opportunity for the virus to mutate and evade existing defenses, potentially reducing the effectiveness of past vaccines and prior infections. The newly identified JN.1 (Pirola) strain of SARS-CoV-2, in particular, has shown increased resistance to immune systems.

Given the growing evidence highlighting the devastating consequences of long COVID and its link to reinfection, the letter to President Biden calls for additional support for individuals facing this condition. The signatories argue that providing increased resources and assistance to those affected by long COVID is crucial. The concerns raised in the letter underscore the urgent need for further research, improved healthcare services, and comprehensive programs to address the long-term health implications of COVID-19.

As the world continues to battle the ongoing pandemic, raising awareness about the long-term effects of COVID-19 and its potential impact on individuals’ lives remains paramount. Efforts to address both immediate and long-term health consequences are vital in mitigating the far-reaching impacts of the virus.