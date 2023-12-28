Dodo Finance advises against unnecessary visits to Spartanburg Regional hospital campuses – WYFF4 Greenville

Spartanburg Regional Urges Limited Hospital Visits as South Carolina Battles Severe Flu Outbreak

Spartanburg Regional Medical Center is strongly urging the public to refrain from visiting its hospital campuses unless it is absolutely necessary. The move comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has identified South Carolina as one of the worst places in the country for flu cases.

Health experts believe the sharp increase in flu cases can be attributed to gatherings during the Christmas holiday, where sickness was likely spread among family and friends. As a result, Prisma, the healthcare organization that operates Spartanburg Regional, has implemented strict restrictions on visitors. Only individuals under the age of 16 are currently allowed to visit patients.

Of particular concern is the Emergency Room (ER), which has been deemed unsafe for visitors, especially children. This measure is intended to prevent further spread of the highly contagious influenza virus to both hospital staff and vulnerable patients.

The latest data reveals that as of December 16th, there have been a staggering 1,115 hospitalizations due to the flu in South Carolina. Alarmingly, approximately 20% of all ER patients at Prisma hospitals are presenting with flu or flu-like symptoms.

Despite the severity of this flu season, doctors emphasize the importance of getting vaccinated to reduce the severity of the illness. They also advise individuals who have been exposed to the flu virus to stay away from others, especially infants, children, and those with weakened immune systems.

In order to prevent further transmission, health officials strongly recommend staying home from work, stores, and hospitals when sick. This not only protects others from getting infected but also allows for a faster recovery.

Parents are advised to take their children to the hospital or pediatrician’s office if they have had a fever for five days or more or are experiencing shortness of breath. For those seeking early intervention, Parkside Pediatrics now offers Tamiflu treatment for flu-like symptoms within the first 48 hours.

It is important to note that Tamiflu treatment is not recommended after 48 hours of symptom onset. Therefore, individuals are encouraged to seek medical attention promptly if they suspect they may have the flu.

As South Carolina battles this severe flu outbreak, it is crucial for the public to adhere to these guidelines and take appropriate precautions to protect themselves and prevent further spread of the virus.

“Food expert. Unapologetic bacon maven. Beer enthusiast. Pop cultureaholic. General travel scholar. Total internet buff.”