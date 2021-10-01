Netflix Western The Harder They Fall: History, Cast & Release Date

Think about all the cool westerns you’ve seen in your rich cinematic history. Once upon a Time in the West, The Hateful Eight to Django Unchained for example. And then forget them right away. The more they fall is a western like you’ve never seen it before, says Netflix. Are you curious? Squire tells you all about the next movie.

The more they fall: the story

When Nat Love (Jonathan Majors) learns that the man who killed his parents is out, he calls on his former gang for revenge. Rufus Buck (Idris Elba) is going through a rough patch The more they fall, which is packed with action in the Old West – as befits a real western.

The film is based on a real feud between the Nat Love Gang and the Rufus Buck Gang, which invaded the United States at the end of the 19th century. Nat Love is one of the most famous black heroes of the Old West, a free-spirited slave who worked as a cowboy and rose to fame as a rodeo rider.

The more they fall was directed by Jeymes Samuel (more on that later) and produced by Jay-Z, who you’ll notice right away when watching the trailer.

The cast of The more they fall

The great eye-catcher in The more they fall is of course Idris Elba, a regular on Netflix. In fact, the British actor starred in another western-produced streaming service last year, Concrete cowboy. Now, this movie didn’t woo the mainstream (a 6.4 on IMDb), but apparently it was enough to ask Elba again. Producer Jay-Z must also have something to do with it.

Who else can you expect in The Harder They Fall? Jonathan Majors, known for Da 5 bloods for example. Also Hollywood veteran Regina King and Lakeith Stanfield (Uncut gems, Knives Out, Judas and the Black Messiah) are emerging. So a completely dark cast, consciously chosen from director Jeymes Samuel: “I’ve been a fan of westerns since I was a kid, but I saw gaps when these films portrayed actors of color on the Old West.”

Samuel pointed out in The New York Times that the dark cast is not a statement to the world of cinema. “It’s a western about black people doing their own thing in their own space. The skin color has nothing to do with the movie. And that’s what we expected, right?”

The more they fall: release date and trailer

The Netflix western was announced with much fanfare earlier this year, and the trailer is pretty cool as well. Granted, we weren’t expecting much from a western produced by Jay-Z, but The more they fall could be quite fun. The film will be released on Netflix on November 3, but it is not yet known when it will hit theaters.

