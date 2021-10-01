Biden promises Americans and their allies: we’ll bring you home

The president said so at a White House press conference. Thousands of people must be evacuated now that the Taliban have taken power in Afghanistan. The United States has already evacuated some 13,000 people from Afghanistan last week.

Evacuations are difficult because the situation at the airport is chaotic. The airport in Kabul, the Afghan capital, has been surrounded for days by large groups of desperate people, who fear the Taliban fighters who have seized power in Afghanistan.

Biden talks about one of the toughest airlifts in history and says he can’t guarantee a good result. “Life could be lost,” the president said.

Earlier this week, there was no theft for a short time as hundreds of people were on the runway. Several people died in the chaos.