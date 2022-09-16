Netflix Offers “Tudum” Online Event With Exclusive Series Info

netflix… we can not do without. The streaming service has been providing us with entertainment on the days we need it most for years. We always look forward to new released and In the wings-Pictures. Good news: the second edition of tudumthe global virtual event of netflix, will be launched soon. On Saturday, September 24, fans will have a day filled with exclusive previews.

Tudúuúum

The event name is derived from the sound when you netflix opens – say it out loud. What is the event about? You watch footage via a live stream for 24 hours with exclusive news, never-before-seen footage, trailers and First look, but also interviews with the biggest stars and creators of netflix. The free virtual event is an ode to netflixfans and features premieres of over 100 beloved series, movies, games and specials from around the world.

Set an alarm clock?

Since it’s worldwide (and lasts 24 hours), you’ll have to plan when you go to watch. We summarize the program:

– Wake up early.. Om 04:00 CET Tudum kicks off with a dazzling show from Korea.

– At 07:30 CET, fans will get a taste of new Indian content.

– Important to us! 7:00 p.m. CET highlights films and series from the United States and Europe, and an additional show gives fans a taste of new content from Latin America.

– September 25 at 06:00 CET Tudum ends with a unique insight into Japanese entertainment.

tudum can be broadcast via the YouTube channels of netflix in a number of different languages. Do you want more information? Then you can, take a look at the site of netflix yourself.