Matthew McConaughey’s new movie canceled out of the blue



Just weeks before Dallas Sting was filmed, the film was dropped in its entirety. The production company informed, among others, The Hollywood Reporter, although the exact reason is still unclear.

In the film, best actor Matthew McConaughey (The tramp on the beach) to play one of the main roles and Kaitlyn Dever (bibliophile) also played a role. The realization was to be in the hands of Kari Skogland (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier).

According to THR, the film was dropped after Skydance received accusations about certain aspects of the true story.

China women’s football team film

The film tells the story of a women’s soccer team that travels to China in 1984 and defeats teams from China, Australia, Japan and Italy against all odds.

The drama is said to have unfolded against the backdrop of President Ronald Reagan’s attempts to strengthen relations between the United States and China.

Further details are therefore scarce and will likely be revealed soon. The recordings for Dallas Sting would start in six weeks.