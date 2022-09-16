‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Stars Reunite for New Series on Comedy Central

Jake and Amy apparently couldn’t last long without each other.

In the United States, it has been a year since the delayed and final season of Brooklyn nine-nine came out of. Andy Samberg, who played Detective Jake Peralta, will largely write and executive produce episodes of the new series. Neill Campbell will be the “showrunner” and was also the creator of Brooklyn nine-nine.

Very cool archaeologists

The new anime series will be set in a world where archaeologists are big celebrities and the coolest people in the world. The idea came from a childhood memory that archaeologists looked like huge rock stars but as they got older that image wasn’t always true. The series was created to capitalize on the archaeologist’s coolness in childhood memory.

Other stars who will lend their voices are Mithra Jouhari, Tim Robinson, Guz Khan, Tim Meadows and of course Melissa Fumero, who Brooklyn nine-nine starred as Amy Santiago. The series is currently in development and will be released on Comedy Central in early 2023.

Want to reminisce about Jake and Amy first? Watch all episodes of Brooklyn nine-nine on netflix.