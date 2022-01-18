Movie! World Economic Forum praises China’s investments in nature, there’s nothing natural about it

Sometimes you may wonder if the World Economic Forum (WEF) takes itself seriously. President of the WEF and nasty leap Klaus Schwab opened the today Calendar and introduced China’s President for Life, Xi Jinping. Soon after, the social media campaign began. Now the WEF wants us to believe that China is investing in nature and should set an example for the rest of the world.

Klaus Schwab talks about “nature-based solutions” in his introduction, which seems like a nice way to let nature take its course. Something like reducing logging so the rainforest can recover. Or prevent overfishing so that fish populations recover. Well, such examples seem to have been thought a bit in the wrong direction!

In this video you can see what exactly happens with ‘nature-based solutions‘ is meant. China is creating an “organic dairy farm” on a patch of desert land. Whole swathes of the Inner Mongolian desert have been transformed, completely “based on nature”, into a full-scale food factory.

And the original nomadic population that has lived there for centuries? They are now in service. All their cultivation and habitat is indeed ruined, but then you have extra cornfields and grazing cows! Oops, what are we going to do under the leadership of China and the WEF glorious future Meet you!

Because of this kind of videos beware one the World Economic Forum only more. Everything indicates that they use a nice woolly language and in practice something completely different medium. There is nothing “natural” about it because it is simply extremely intensive farming in an ancient desert. It’s so thick in this video that you can hardly help but wonder if the WEF still believes it. In any case, you have already lost all credibility as soon as you see China as a shining example for the rest of the world, but the real principles are not for the WEF anyway.