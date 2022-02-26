More countries are closing airspace to Russian planes | Abroad

Like other countries, Bulgaria prohibits the departure, landing and overflight of Russian aircraft. The airspace above Bulgarian territorial waters is also blocked to them.

No private jet

British Transport Minister Grant Shapps announced on Twitter on Friday that no Russian private jets were allowed to fly or land in British airspace with immediate effect. “Putin’s actions are illegal and anyone who benefits from Russian aggression in Ukraine is not welcome here. I have tightened our UK ban so that no Russian private jets can fly or land in UK airspace – with immediate effect.

Russia has banned British airlines from landing at the country’s airports or entering Russian airspace. The move came after London previously barred Russian airline Aeroflot from accessing UK airspace. Poland and the Czech Republic have also announced that Russian airlines are no longer welcome.

After months of building up troops on the border with Ukraine, Russia on Thursday launched an offensive with ground troops and airstrikes across the country. The American intelligence services have already alerted on this subject in recent weeks.

“Extreme caution”

Europe’s aviation regulator announced this week that airlines should avoid Ukraine due to the Russian invasion. “Extreme caution” must also be exercised within 185 kilometers of the borders with Belarus and Russia. Ukraine has already closed its airspace to civil aviation overnight from Wednesday to Thursday.