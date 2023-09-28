Menopause Hot Flashes During Sleep and Increased Risk of Alzheimers – Dodo Finance

New Study Suggests Increased Risk of Alzheimer’s in Women with Sleep Hot Flashes

A recent study conducted by researchers from the University of Pittsburgh and the University of Illinois has found a potential link between frequent hot flashes during sleep in menopausal women and an elevated risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease. The findings of this study were presented at the annual meeting of The North American Menopause Society.

The study revealed that the more hot flashes a woman experiences, the higher her risk of developing Alzheimer’s. This connection highlights the importance for women to pay attention to their sleep quality and take steps to reduce their controllable risk factors for Alzheimer’s.

It is estimated that two-thirds of people diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease are female, with decreased estrogen levels after menopause being one of the suspected reasons for this higher risk. Hot flashes, a common symptom experienced during menopause, have previously been associated with poor memory performance as well as alterations in brain structure, function, and connectivity.

This study is particularly noteworthy as it is the first to establish a link between hot flashes and recently identified biomarkers for Alzheimer’s disease. The researchers utilized portable sensors to track hot flashes and found an association between hot flashes and night sweats with increased white matter hyperintensities, a biomarker for small vessel disease in the brain.

Despite these significant findings, the underlying mechanisms behind the link between hot flashes and Alzheimer’s risk remain unknown. Further research is needed to fully understand this connection and potentially uncover new ways to prevent or reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s.

The implications of this study are significant, suggesting that women who frequently experience hot flashes, especially during sleep, should take measures to reduce their risk of developing Alzheimer’s. While more research is needed to determine the exact steps women can take, efforts to improve sleep quality and overall brain health may prove beneficial.

As the number of people affected by Alzheimer’s continues to rise, understanding potential risk factors such as hot flashes may provide valuable insights for prevention and treatment strategies. By empowering women with this knowledge, we can take a step closer to reducing the impact of Alzheimer’s disease on both individuals and society as a whole.

