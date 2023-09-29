Air Pollution Linked to Increased Stroke Risk, Exploration by Dodo Finance Reveals

New Study Suggests Air Pollution Increases Risk of Stroke

A recent meta-analysis published in the journal Neurology has found strong evidence suggesting that exposure to air pollution may increase the risk of stroke within just five days. The study, which analyzed data from 110 observational studies conducted in Asia, Europe, and North and South America, looked at the incidence of stroke and the concentrations of key pollutants such as nitrogen dioxide, ozone, carbon monoxide, and sulfur dioxide.

The researchers also examined exposure to particulate matter, which is made up of tiny particles ranging in size from less than 1 micron to up to 10 times that size. Sources of air pollution in the U.S. include vehicle emissions, burning fuel, power plants, and chemical production. Additionally, the traffic in cities is a significant factor in worsening air pollution levels.

The meta-analysis included over 18 million cases of ischemic stroke, the most common type of stroke caused by a blood clot traveling to the brain. The findings revealed that stroke risk increased by nearly 30% with exposure to nitrogen dioxide, 26% with carbon monoxide, 15% with sulfur dioxide, and 5% with ozone. Short-term exposure to nitrogen dioxide was particularly alarming, as it was linked to a 33% increased risk of death from stroke. Similarly, exposure to sulfur dioxide was associated with a significant 60% increased risk.

Furthermore, the study found that breathing in particulate matter, especially smaller molecules known as PM2.5 particles (less than 2.5 microns in diameter), was associated with a 15% increased risk of stroke. These particles can cause inflammation and irritation in the lungs, leading to immune responses that impact the cardiovascular system.

One possible explanation for the increased risk of death from stroke associated with nitrogen dioxide and sulfur dioxide is that these molecules are more likely to pass through the lungs’ filters and cause damage. This could potentially explain why they pose a greater risk compared to other pollutants.

The association between air pollution and stroke raises concerns about the overall impact of air pollution on public health, particularly as climate change leads to more opportunities for pollution. Adding to the worry is the fact that combining increasing environmental exposure to the typical risk factors for stroke could potentially create an epidemic of stroke incidents and mortality.

As the world becomes more aware of the dangers of air pollution, it is essential for governments, policymakers, and individuals to take meaningful action to reduce emissions and improve air quality. Protecting our environment and public health must be a priority for everyone.

