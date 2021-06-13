Latest reports on Eriksen’s condition: photographer saw he was aware

Christian Eriksen was conscious when he was carried off the pitch on a stretcher. According to a photo circulating on social media, Eriksen had her eyes open. He raised his hand, according to a Reuters photographer. UEFA reports that Eriksen has stabilized. The Danish union reports that Eriksen is awake and hospitalized for further examination.

The 29-year-old midfielder collapsed on the pitch. This happened in the 43rd minute of the European Championship game between Denmark and Finland. See also this message.

Eriksen was taken to a hospital close to the Copenhagen stadium. The ambulance reportedly rushed to the hospital without flashing lights. Eriksen’s manager says on Radio 1 that he spoke to the player’s father. The father said his son is clear and can breathe and speak. The team doctor also confirmed later that evening that a chest compression had been performed on Eriksen.

As soon as we know more about Eriksen’s situation, we’ll report it. We don’t want to be rushed so will only report something if it’s official. Out of respect for Eriksen, we are not showing images of the incident and its consequences on the ground.