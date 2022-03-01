KPN gearing up for Viaplay launch on March 1

KPN is ready for the launch of Viaplay and offers its customers an additional opportunity to watch Formula 1. The Grand Prix races live on Viaplay can be viewed temporarily on Viaplay Xtra via the KPN 225 television channel from March. This provides KPN customers with a Viaplay with KPN subscription an additional viewing experience; via the Viaplay app, streaming to the TV or simply via channel 225 on your TV. KPN is really putting all the lights on for the new Formula 1 season.

In addition to watching via the app, Viaplay will temporarily broadcast live Formula 1 matches over the weekend on the KPN 225 Viaplay Xtra TV channel. “With this, we are offering KPN customers with Viaplay an additional opportunity to watch Viaplay in the first months of the new Formula 1 season,” says Jochem de Jong, KPN Partnerships Director. “On channel 225, in addition to the application or streaming on their TV, our viewers can also follow the matches live. The temporary channel will be available to all customers with a KPN Viaplay subscription.

KPN was the first to announce the free Viaplay offer for new customers and also a beneficial offer for existing customers. “Interest has been very high since then. Everything is now being prepared for new customers to have their changeover arranged in time, before the start of the new Formula 1 season. . Fast changers really watch the entire Formula 1 season for free with Viaplay,” says De Jong. “If you are a bit late, no problem, the free period only starts after activation.” Existing Internet and TV customers can easily add Viaplay to the MijnKPN app from March 1, giving them immediate access to the app and they can also watch matches live on the temporary Viaplay Viaplay Xtra channel on their TV.

KPN and Viaplay

Late last year, Viaplay and KPN announced a multi-year partnership, making Viaplay available to 3.6 million households in the Netherlands. Viaplay offers Dutch viewers a unique combination of premium live sports, Viaplay Originals, international films and series and children’s content. A wide range of devices and platforms will support Viaplay in the Netherlands, including smart TVs; iOS and Android smartphones and tablets; Chromecast and Apple TV; and PCs and Macs.

More information about the collaboration at kpn.com/viaplay

About Viaplay

The Viaplay streaming service from Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (NENT Group) is available in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Iceland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and the United States . Viaplay will launch in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom in 2022, followed by Canada, Germany, Austria and Switzerland by the end of 2023. Viaplay operates streaming services, television channels television, radio stations and production companies, and its purpose is to tell stories, touch lives and expand worlds. NENT Group’s head office is located in Stockholm from where it reaches the world and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (“NENT B”).

About KPN

KPN has been the leading provider of telecommunications and IT services in the Netherlands for nearly 140 years. Every Dutchman uses the KPN network on a daily basis, directly or indirectly, from the fiber optic connections in the ground to the cash machines in a store or the matrix panels above the motorway. Through the Netherlands network, in which KPN continuously invests by installing fiber and rolling out, for example, the new 5G mobile network, KPN provides consumers and businesses with telephony, data , television, Internet -of-Things, cloud. , workplaces and safety. KPN has an open network on which other providers also offer services. More information at www.kpn.com