the Outlander team is working on a prequel series

Good news for fans of romantic time travel drama series Foreigner† A prequel of the series is currently in development at Starz. Season 1 to 5 of the series based on the Diana Gabaldonerie novel series of the same name are currently exposed to netflix† Season 6 will air soon Ziggo Movies & Series visible in the Netherlands.

The production team of the romantic drama series “Outlander” is working on the Prequel series

For the prequel series, Outlander serves as executive producer and showrunner Matthew B. Roberts appointed to write. Maril Davis and Ronald D. Moore will also once again serve as executive producers. Whether the prequel series will also be based on Diana Gabaldonerie’s prequel book has yet to be officially confirmed, but it is expected by many. Gebaldon has already announced via Facebook that its prequel will focus on the life of Ellen MacKenzie, Jamie Fraser’s mother and Brian Fraser’s wife.

The story, streaming service and release date of the new series are not yet known

Reports say serious work will begin on the series in the coming weeks, though the exact plot is still top-secret. In the current Outlander series, one book per season of Diana Gabaldon’s novel series is being filmed. The release date and via which streaming service the prequel series will stream has also been confirmed at this time. As soon as we know more about this, we will let you know via our website and social media.

Season 6 of “Outlander” will air in March 2022

For American fans of the romantic drama series Foreigner The countdown has begun. STARZ TV channel has announced that the all-new sixth season will debut on March 6, 2022. Dutch fans can enjoy S6 from March 7, 2022. Every week, a day after the US release, a new episode will appear on the platform. video on demand Ziggo Movies & Series.

We don’t have a release date on Netflix in the Netherlands yet. Season 1-5 of the series can be viewed there at the time of writing, but each of these parts appeared online much later in the Netherlands than in the United States. For example, the fifth season aired in the United States from February 17, 2020 and these episodes appeared exactly 1 year later (February 17, 2021) on Netflix Netherlands. If S6 will have to wait another year? We don’t know at the moment. We will keep you informed of the expected release date via our preview of Foreigner season 6 on Netflix in the Netherlands. In Belgium, the last season will be added to the Netflix offer on March 7.

The new season will have 8 episodes with an extra long first episode. Since season 6 with 8 episodes is relatively short, the seventh season of the romantic drama series will be extra long.