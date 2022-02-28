The poorly received Netflix comedy is the most watched film of the moment



These days, Netflix releases a new original movie almost every Friday. Last weekend was no exception and brought us the movie A Madea Homecoming.

Where the film did not go further than seventh place in the top ten here in the Netherlands, it seems to be doing well in the United States. In reality: A Homecoming Madea is at the top of the list. Which once again shows that Tyler Perry’s comedy films are mostly shot for the United States.

Top 10 on Netflix

In the top 10 of Netflix, we see mostly well-rated series. Specifically Vikings: Walhalla scores extremely well, as after a weekend on the streaming service, the sequel series is on vikings from History Channel already at the top.

Other series that are doing well are Invent Anna† Love is blind and sweet magnolias† But at the top in the United States, it’s really A Homecoming Madea† The film didn’t fare very well with critics (on RottenTomatoes it’s even Rotten), but with audiences the film does well with a clear “fresh” rating.

A Madea Homecoming by Tyler Perry (2022)

: Tyler Perry |: Tyler Perry, Cassi Davis, David Mann, Tamela J. MannMadea is back! And this time, she doesn’t accept the absurdity as a family feud erupts at the party to celebrate her grandson’s graduation.