Michael Keaton misses SAG Awards win due to bathroom visit

Michael Keaton won a SAG Award on Sunday night for his role in the drama series Dopesick, but the actor had just walked out of the room when he came to prominence for a bathroom visit. The 70-year-old sprinted through the audience again to the stage, where he rolled up to receive the award.

The actor began his acceptance speech with, “Sorry, I rushed to the men’s room, it’s really busy there by the way.” Variety then shared a clip from the press room, in which Keaton said he thought he had at least 20 minutes until his class round.

Although his onstage moment began with a laugh due to the bathroom incident, Keaton also became emotional during his speech. Dopesick is a series about America’s opiate crisis, and the actor dedicated his award to his sister Pam and son Michael, who died of an overdose in 2016. Keaton also said he was grateful that as an actor he could expose things. “I have a job that allows me to be part of a production like Dopesick, that gets people thinking, sparks conversations and drives change. Who can do such a job? How privileged am I that something good can come out of what I do?