The This Is Us series will be released on Disney Plus in March

It’s us Seasons 1 to 6 can be seen on Disney Plus Netherlands from March 9, 2022. This is reported by the site flow indicator† Now, all five seasons of Dan Fogelman’s acclaimed drama series can still be seen on Amazon Prime Video. The sixth and final season is currently airing in the United States, but it will also appear immediately on Disney Plus Netherlands. The latest episode will air weekly on the streaming service on Wednesdays. Watch a trailer below.

Click on here or on the banner below for a Disney Plus subscription.

This is us on Disney Plus Netherlands

It’s us is a refreshing, honest and provocative series that follows an ensemble whose paths cross and whose life stories intertwine in eerie ways. We see several of them sharing the same birthday, and more than anyone would expect.

The series revolves around young couple Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) Pearson, who are expecting triplets in 1980. However, one of the three children dies during childbirth, so Jack and Rebecca decide to adopt as well. a black boy who is hospitalized along with a foundling. Currently, the series follows the lives of three children Kevin (Justin Hartley), Kate (Chrissy Metz), and Randall (Sterling K. Brown). Kevin is a television actor who is tired of his single life and decides to perform on Broadway in New York. Kate is an overweight woman who decides to lose weight and meets Toby (Chris Sullivan) at a meeting for overweight people and begins a relationship. Randall is a successful businessman who has two children, Tess and Annie, with his wife Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson). Randall decides to visit his biological father William (Ron Cephas Jones) and takes him in.

The cast includes Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz, Sterling K. Brown† Susan Kelechi Watson† Chris Sullivan† Michael Angarano and Ron Cephas Jones†

It’s us was created by Dan Fogelman and is produced by 20th Century Fox Television.

Watch This Is Us

It’s us to see exclusively from March 9, 2022 Disney Plus Netherlands† Click on here or on the banner below to subscribe to Disney Plus and watch all seasons of It’s us†

FOLLOW US

Would you like to be kept informed of the latest news throughout the week? So keep an eye on our page or follow Entertainment Corner Facebook† instagram† Twitter and pinterest† This way you stay informed of the latest news about your favorite movies and series.