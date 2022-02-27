This flopped and epic fantasy film is quickly conquering Netflix



Although you wouldn’t expect it, Universal Pictures’ Warcraft didn’t do a penny for the movie studio. Fortunately, the film is now enjoying new success on the Netflix streaming service.

warcraft was called here in the Netherlands when the film came out very ambitious Warcraft: The Beginning† This did not materialize at the time, which is due to the disappointing box office performance. warcraft cost $160 million to manufacture and a lot more money for marketing and distribution. Although it grossed $439 million worldwide, the film cost between $15 million and $40 million and was therefore unprofitable.

warcraft on Netflix

Which warcraft only made money, was due to the box office split. It grossed $47 million in the US and another mammoth $225 million in China (where there was also speculation for a sequel for a while, which never came).

warcraft was also a hit with the general public with a Rotten Tomatoes score of 76%. So the general public might like it more than the critics, whose reviews were only 28% good.

Maybe it can also be the success of warcraft on Netflix declare that the movie purchased. FlixPatrol shows that the streaming service has had great success with the fantasy film.

warcraft is in seventh place in the Netherlands for the most viewed films. It is also doing well in other countries, according to the site’s figures.