Netflix brings smartphone functionality to TV

Can you smile on the big screen. The Netflix Fast Laughs feature is now moving from smartphone to TV as well.

The principle of TikTok has already been stolen a dozen times. Think, for example, of Instagram Reels, but Netflix has also designed its own variant of TikTok. Exclusive for a while smart phones you can watch comedy reels in the TikTok style. In other words, short vertical videos, under the name of Fast Laughs in the Netflix app. The American streaming service has now transposed this principle to television, because why not laugh at the short films on its TV?

The clips are excerpts from Netflix Original movies and series. If you had a good laugh about it, you have the chance to watch the series or the movie right away. Clever example of Netflix marketing, simply integrated into its own service. Unfortunately, the feature does not yet work here in the Netherlands. Netflix has rolled out the service in the US, Canada, UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand. We don’t know if we’ll be next.

The jokes featured in Fast Laughs can only be accessed from a standard Netflix account. Netflix Kids, an account you can run in the app with kid-oriented content, has no jokes.