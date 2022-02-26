No Way Home’ can be seen online from March

After a few months of waiting, it’s finally time: the Marvel movie Spider Man: No Coming Home (2021) appears on a Dutch streaming service. Home Pathé was able to confirm that the hugely popular Spider-Man movie from Tuesday, March 22, 2022 available on the video service.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” arrives at Pathé Thuis on March 22, 2022

Good news, because some absolute top titles are to be found among the new releases from Pathé Thuis in March 2022. This is how you will be watching from next month The Matrix Resurrections (2021), but also Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021) appear online. Additionally, the video service announced that the new Spider-Man movie No coming home to see on Pathé Thuis from Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

Of course, we’ve already taken a look at the film and let you know what we think of it in our review. One thing’s for sure: With 8.7 out of nearly half a million votes on IMDb, a No. 30 spot on the Greatest Movies of All Time list, and an Oscar nomination, it’s one movies to watch.

Other possible streaming services the film will air on in the future

In addition to this TVOD service, there are also a few possible SVOD platforms on the candidate list for Spider Man: No Coming Home (2021) soon to air in the Netherlands. Let’s start with the video service that most people join Spider Man and the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Disney+† the Spider Man the films are distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing instead of Marvel Studios, which means that this film company can sell the rights to all possible streaming services. This also shows that for example Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and The Amazing Spider-Man 1 & 2 (2012 & 2014) cannot be seen on Disney+, but can be seen on other streaming services in the Netherlands. Incidentally, Disney+ has included a wide selection of other Spider-Man content in the streaming service’s offering.

Additionally, news recently came out of a Sony deal with WarnerMedia, which means that HBO Max can become a place where No coming home will be streaming soon. However, this cooperation is currently only valid for Eastern Europe, so we will have to wait and see if the agreement will also be extended to Western European countries and therefore the Netherlands.

Finally, it was recently announced that stars in the United States will be where the new Spider-Man movie will be screened in the future, to be more precise over the next six months. However, this streaming service cannot be received in the Netherlands, but an agreement has recently been reached with by play closed as the home of STARZPLAY content. We may also keep this streaming service on the list of potential candidates. For now, however, only the release on Pathé Thuis can be called certain.

Spider-Man: No Way Home (film, 2021): story, information and trailer

For the first time in Spider-Man movie history, the identity of our friendly neighborhood hero is revealed, bringing his superhero responsibilities into conflict with his normal life and endangering those he loves most. . When he enlists Doctor Strange’s help in retrieving his secret, the spell opens a hole in their world, unleashing the most powerful villains to ever fight a Spider-Man, in any universe. Now Peter will have to overcome his biggest challenge yet, one that will forever change not only his own future, but the future of the multiverse as well.

Title Spider Man: No Coming Home Type Movie year 2021 Language English Duration 2 hours and 28 minutes Category Action, Adventure, Science Fiction Director Jon Watts to throw Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jon Favreau, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx, Willem Dafoe

Synopsis: Sony Pictures release