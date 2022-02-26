Netflix may soon bring a ‘hilarious feature’ to Apple TV

Netflix is ​​coming to Apple TV+ with a new feature. You may be familiar with the functionality of the mobile version of the app.

Netflix naturally brings a lot of movies and series and now also focuses on games. Still, you can do so much more with the streaming service. You may already be using the Fast Laughs feature on your mobile phone. You may soon see the feature on the Apple TV app.

Quick Laughs on Netflix

When you use Fast Laughs on your Netflix mobile app, you’ll see short videos up to 30 seconds long. You see in it a funny moment from a Netflix movie or show. As the name suggests, this should quickly put a smile on your face.

The feature now appears to be coming to Apple TV reports The edge† Netflix is ​​testing the new feature with different users. This is still in beta and therefore not available to everyone. To use it, you have to select the function if you are one of the lucky testers. If you scroll all the way down the homepage, you might see the clips appear.

Just wait a little longer

Unfortunately, you don’t see Fast Laughs in the Netherlands yet. Netflix is ​​slowly rolling out the feature in English-speaking countries such as the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. If you use a VPN for the streaming service, you can see it.

Netflix has already released another new feature this month that finally resolves a major frustration. He approaches the Look Beyond line. The titles in it were previously lying around for weeks. That’s not bad on its own, but it is if you’re already tired of a show after an episode. You don’t want to keep watching it all the time. You can now delete these titles more easily. You can read more about it here.