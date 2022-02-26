“Meghan never wants to go back to the UK again”

Meghan, wife of British Prince Harry, never wants to return to the UK. So says biographer Tom Bower to British tabloid The Sun. According to him, she doesn’t care what the British think about it.









©Getty Images

Bower is currently working on a biography of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. He reportedly gave up hope of ever becoming popular with the British people. Putting energy into that would be a waste of time, Meghan reportedly said. “Frankly, I suspect Meghan no longer cares whether she’s welcome in London,” Bower added. “She has no intention of coming back.

Meghan is popular in the United States, the biographer knows it. He noted that during a visit to New York in September, she had a lot of support from Democrats, minorities and young people.

Bower has been working on the biography for a while and every now and then he posts something about the content. Meghan and Prince Harry live in an expensive mansion in Montecito, California. The relationship with the rest of the royal family is not too good, especially after all kinds of revelations that Meghan has made about her relationship with some members of the British royal family.