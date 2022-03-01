Whoopi Goldberg under fire for Holocaust statements | Stars

“Let’s face it, the holocaust isn’t about race, it’s not about that, no. It’s about how people can be inhumane to others,” Goldberg said. His colleague Ana Navarro replied, “But this is white supremacy that started persecuting Jews.” According to Whoopi, things worked out differently: “It was two groups of white people facing each other, so we can’t talk about a racial issue. It’s about how people treat each other, regardless of whether you be black, white or Jewish, it’s about how you treat yourself.

Goldberg is one of the show’s presenters and her comments drew shocked looks from her co-workers. Soon after, numerous angry tweets followed on social media. David Harris, CEO of the American Jewish Committee, said: “Whoopi Goldberg absurdly claims that the Holocaust has nothing to do with race. Nazi Germany considered the Jewish people as an inferior race and that’s why they wanted to exterminate all Jews, including my family. Please think again and then apologize.

The American organization Stop Antisemitism also reacted furiously. “Six million of us were gassed, dead and murdered because we were considered inferior by the Nazis. How dare you minimize our trauma!

Excuses

Later, Whoopi came back and apologized for her statements. “On the show, I said the Holocaust wasn’t about race, it was about how inhumane people can be to others. I should have said it’s about both “, responds the actress to the commotion on Twitter.

“As Jonathan Greenblatt of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) put it, the Holocaust was about the Nazis’ systematic destruction of the Jewish people – whom they considered an inferior race. I was wrong,” Goldberg said. The ADL is an organization that fights hatred of Jews. “I have always supported Jews around the world and that will never stop. people,” Goldberg said.