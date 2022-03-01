The sixth and final season of ‘Superstore’ is now available on Netflix

Season 6, the latest series of episodes, of the comedy series hypermarket is finally on its way to the Netherlands. About 1.5 years after the start of the season in the United States, we can also watch the finale here. Read on for the answer to the question: when will superstore season 6 be on netflix† You’ll also find everything we know about it so far newsthe to throw and the trailer new episodes.

When will Superstore season 6 be on Netflix Netherlands?

In September 2021, we were thrilled with good news from Netflix: the first five seasons of Superstore appeared online on the streaming service. Only the sixth part, which aired in the United States between October 29, 2020 and March 25, 2021, has not yet aired in the Netherlands.

Now we finally have a release date. The streaming giant has informed us that season 6 of Superstore will be available on Netflix in the Netherlands from March 1, 2022. It will be laughing, screaming, roaring!

What is the history of Superstore?

In a St. Louis supermarket, a group of employees with unique personalities attempt to interact with customers, daily work, and each other.

Title hypermarket year 2015-2021 Type Series Language English Duration 6 seasons Category The comedy IMDb 7.8 out of 50,000 votes maker Justin Spitzer to throw Ben Feldman, Lauren Ash, Colton Dunn, Nico Santos, Nichole Sakura, Mark McKinney, Jon Miyahara, America Ferrera, Kaliko Kauahi Look Watch directly on Netflix

Will there be a season 7 of Superstore or is S6 the last season of the series?

Unfortunately, after 6 seasons, this NBC comedy series is sadly over. The television channel decided to unplug. So there will be no seventh season.

What teaser or trailer is there for Superstore season 6?

Watch the “Essential Workers” trailer for Superstore’s sixth and final season below.

