King Charles to invite Harry and Meghan to coronation: ‘We don’t want to get bogged down in an eternal discussion’ | Harry and Meghan unload Netflix documentary

Invitations to King Charles III’s coronation have yet to be officially sent out, but one will be included for Harry and Meghan. The Daily Mail knows this according to “several well-placed sources”. Charles had apparently already planned to invite the duo over and the Netflix documentary didn’t change that.

It’s quite remarkable, what Harry and Meghan haven’t been kind to the Royal Family. They spoke of, among other things, racism in the family and fierce feuds with Crown Prince William. “The Firm (the apparatus behind the British royal family, editor’s note) wants to respect the dignity of silence and not make it an incessant discussion about who will have the last word”, notes the Daily Mail.

Meanwhile, the king is busy planning his coronation. Charles and Camilla are said to have already visited Westminster Abbey to survey the event. It would be a mixture of historical traditions, with – at the king’s request – a contemporary interpretation. Harry and Meghan will be there later, but they won’t be at the family Christmas party. While the rest of the family will celebrate at Sandringham, the two are in the United States.

