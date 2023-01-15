that’s all you need to know

Video game fans The last of us We’ve been looking forward to the series adaptation for a long time, and in just under two weeks, it will finally be here. Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey sneak in next HBO Max as game characters Joel Miller and Ellie Williams. But what do we really know about the series? We talk about it in this article The last of us and we’ll tell you more about the story, cast and release date.

→ Now save over 34% on HBO MyX with movies and series from Warner Bros, HBO, Cartoon Network, DC, Max Originals and more ✅

What is “The Last of Us” about?

In 2013 came the video game The last of us and it quickly achieved unprecedented popularity. Many players even mentioned it “the best game ever”. That there will now be an adaptation, after other game adaptations like Unexplored and resident Evil , of course, is not crazy. But what is it? In the series we are in a devastated society in 2030. Joel Miller, one of the survivors of the apocalypse, is hired to save 14-year-old Ellie from quarantine. She must be taken to the other side of the United States, but it turns out to be a perilous journey.

The series will largely follow the plot of the video game, but also features elements of The Last of Us Part II and completely new storylines. Direction is in the hands of Johan Renck, who previously helmed the acclaimed series Chernobyl and even managed to win an Emmy for it. The creator of the game himself also contributes to the adaptation. It bodes well! You can see the first images below.

Who are in the cast of the series?

Thus, the main roles are played by Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramseyyou may know from the hit HBO series game of thrones . Pascal also has in The Mandalorians and Kingsman: The Golden Circle play; Ramsey is also known for Its dark materials .

Other actors we will see in the series include Gabriel Luna ( Terminator: Dark Fate ), Nick Offerman ( Parks and recreation ), Storm Reid ( Euphoria ), Melanie Lynskey (yellow jackets), Lamar Johnson ( X-Men: Dark Phoenix ), Graham Greene ( The green Line ) and newcomer Keivonn Woodard.

When is ‘The Last of Us’ coming to HBO Max?

The series continues January 16, 2023 premiered on HBO Max with a long opening episode up to 85 minutes. History shows that new episodes on Dutch HBO Max usually appear between 06:00 and 09:00 in the morning, so that’s when you can get ready on Mondays.

The series is expected to contain nine episodes, bringing the season finale to March 13, 2023. The complete release schedule then looks like this:

Episode Day of the week Release date 1 Monday January 16, 2023 2 Monday January 23, 2023 3 Monday January 30, 2023 4 Monday February 6, 2023 5 Monday February 13, 2023 6 Monday February 20, 2023 7 Monday February 27, 2023 8 Monday March 6, 2023 9 Monday March 13, 2023

Will there also be a season 2 of “The Last of Us”?

Good news: even before the release of the first season, we are almost certain that there will also be one. Second Season of The Last of Us is on the program. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter creators Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin have indicated that the second season will focus primarily on the video game The Last of Us Part II will focus, where the first part more follows the plot of the first game from 2013.

It is not yet known when the second season will air. Of course, we will always keep you informed of the latest news by email.

frequently asked Questions

When is ‘The Last of Us’ coming to HBO Max? In this article you will find the release schedule of The last of us. The first episode of the game adaptation will air on HBO Max on Monday, January 16, 2023.

Will there be a season 2 of “The Last of Us”? Good news: even before the release of the first season, it is already clear that there will probably also be one. Second Season from The last of us coming. When it will be released has yet to be announced. Of course, we will always keep you informed of the latest developments. through your email and our social media channels.

Where can I watch “The Last of Us” series online? The last of us is an HBO series and therefore only airs in the Netherlands HBO Max look. You won’t find it on other streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video.

Synopsis: HBO Max