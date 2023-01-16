‘Black Panther’ Actress Angela Bassett Wins Marvel’s First Major Acting Award

During the Golden Globes, many films and series were honored, and for the first time there was also a Marvel project. Actress Angela Bassett, who plays Ramonda in the Black Panthermovies, won Best Supporting Actress. Not a single actor or actress of her Marvel Cinematic Universe never did that for her.

The Golden Globe Awards were presented for the 80th time in the United States yesterday. These are major awards for film and television that are often taken as a benchmark for the Oscars. In previous years, there had never been room for a winner from the Marvel Studios camp, but this year was the case for the first time. In the “Best Supporting Actress” category, actress Angela Bassett won the statuette.

It’s spring again and that means: lots of big award ceremonies. The first of these is the annual Golden Globe Awards. This event happened in recent years not always positive in the news. For example, there was a lack of diversity at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the organization behind the Golden Globes. In addition, there were also ethical issues regarding financial benefits for some members, sexism, harassment and corruption.

For this reason, the awards were not broadcast on television for the previous two years. But this year it was again the case and there was another big live show. And there was also room for a premiere in there.

For the first time in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, an actress from one of the films won an acting award. This is about Angela Bassett, who appeared as Ramona last year Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. She won the “Best Supporting Actress” award.

Bassett was second Black Pantherfilm again Ramona, the mother of the characters T’Challa and Shuri. This film focused on the loss of King T’Challa and the actor Chadwick Boseman. An unbearable loss for a mother. And the actress also conveyed this in the film. In his speech, Bassett also took time to honor his late colleague and friend Chadwick Boseman.

