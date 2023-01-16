YouTube Allows Local TV Channels on Its Platform: That’s What You Can Expect

YouTube is currently experimenting with some local TV channels in the United States. They broadcast free TV on YouTube, but with the traditional commercial breaks. Will this soon be the salvation of linear television?

TV channels on YouTube

With the rise of major streaming services, TV channels in many countries are going through a tough time. People are canceling their TV subscription with their provider and opting for services like Disney+ and Netflix instead. In the Netherlands, TV stations work together in a common project called NLSees has a alternative to streaming serviceswhile Belgium has launched its own streaming service Streamz.

And yet, major international streaming services continue to grow in popularity. In the United States, a number of television channels now work with YouTube. They are investigating whether linear television can have a future through a popular and accessible platform such as Google’s video service, sources said. The Wall Street Journal.

Benefits of YouTube

Google also acknowledges that the experiment is ongoing. A small group of users can watch TV on YouTube for free, but with commercial breaks. “We’re always looking for new ways to provide a central place for viewers where they can easily find, view and share the content that matters to them,” a YouTube spokesperson told the US newspaper.

While commercial breaks are still part of the experience, YouTube also has some advantages over watching TV via digital TV. For example, there may be more interaction around linear TV in the comments, viewers may eventually like the content, and they may, in principle, share funny bits of TV programming. Who already ICT Tac We will see that this platform is already often used to share TV clips. With the introduction of YouTube, traditional television channels could thus modernize to some extent.

“Fierce competition”

But we are still far from it, because for the moment YouTube is only conducting a small experiment in the United States. Before you can watch NOS on YouTube, YouTube will first have to significantly expand the project and partner with more TV channels.

In an interview with Androidworld, NLZiet CEO Niels Baas made it clear that it would take even more for channels to take a stand against streaming companies. “The competition is getting fiercer and that’s why, in the long term, it’s inevitable that the cooperation between the chains will go even further. They will be forced to do so in fact.”

Would you like to watch TV on YouTube? Or do you find a problem that ad breaks are still visible? Would you rather pay a monthly fee for TV on YouTube if there were no commercial breaks? Let us know in the comments.

