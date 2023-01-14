TNT abandons Snowpiercer; Will Season 4 air elsewhere? – Netflix Netherlands

The fourth season of Snowpiercer was expected at this time of the year, but there was a big problem. TNT decided not to air the season at all. And this while the American channel announced the fourth and final season last spring.

Warner Bros Changes

In the United States, many broadcasters are undergoing major changes. For example, USA Network (including Suits, The Sinner) has already stopped making series, The CW (Riverdale, The Flash, Arrow) is also finishing many series. At Warner Bros – the umbrella organization of TNT, among others – there are also major changes and many titles are abruptly stopped. Even when they are already on the shelf. This is now also the case with Snowpiercer.

Looking for a new home

Season 4 of Snowpiercer has already been produced, but will not be broadcast by TNT. Torrow Studios, the creators of the chilling apocalyptic series, are now looking for another night to air the fourth season. And also possibly a prequel and/or a sequel. In the Netherlands and Belgium, the series is broadcast by Netflix, which owns the broadcasting rights. However, Netflix will also have to wait and see if a new home is found for the series. Only then will the series be released on the streamer.



