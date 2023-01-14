The most popular series on Netflix are from these countries

Netflix releases several top 10 lists every day for each region where the streaming service is active. In total, there are no less than 89 countries. For most countries, Netflix has two lists: one for series and one for movies. In addition, some countries also have a special top 10 list for children.

Czech tracking company FlixPatrol compiles these daily lists, allowing us to see what’s happening around the world and what’s performing well in which region. It also helped to calculate which country the most popular content comes from. Here is the list :

1. United States

2. South Korea

3. United Kingdom

4. Spain

5.France

6. Colombia

7.Mexico

8.Japan

9. India

10. Canada

The United States are at number 1, with a big lead. This is of course no surprise, as the most popular Hollywood productions and Netflix Originals come from the United States. A little more surprising is South Korea at number 2, but when you think of success, among other things squid game isn’t it surprising.