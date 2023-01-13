‘The Offer’ takes viewers behind the scenes of the legendary film ‘The Godfather’

In 1972, Francis Ford Coppola launched “The Godfather”. He previously worked with production company Paramount, where Coppola producer Al Ruddy (in ‘The Offer’ played by Miles Teller ) to encounter. It is also from his point of view that Paramount shows in the ten-part series how the film adaptation of Mario Puzo’s book “The Godfather” was born.

The book and film plans received much opposition from the Italian-American community. In the second half of the last century, the mafia still played a very important role both in Italy and in the United States and a film about the life of the mafioso could well cause problems. Additionally, the producers face stiff competition from other studios who want to portray the story. Moreover, the appointment of director Coppola was also discussed more than once.

Difficult manufacture

After all, it was also a logistical nightmare for Al Ruddy and his colleagues to pull off the film adaptation of the book. Casting was difficult and production planning regularly posed problems. It is certain that Al Ruddy will never forget the project. The whole project went so well that, according to director Michael Tolkin, there was a great story in the production of “The Godfather”. He knocked on Paramount’s door and they quickly decided to accept the new series.

While Al Ruddy is played by Miles Teller on the show, the acclaimed producer was involved in “The Offer.” He worked behind the scenes as an executive producer. This allowed him to share his experience of filming ‘The Godfather’ with the actors of the new series. The result is a true-to-life series with harrowing scenes and gripping situations. Admit it, who wouldn’t want to see behind the scenes of a Hollywood production?

The series takes us to crucial decision points on creative angles during pre-production. In ‘The Offer’ you will also see scenes on the set of the classic and finally learn how the film was launched on the big screen. From threats from the mafia environment to negotiating with corporations and finding the ultimate protagonists, this series is definitely worth watching.

Watch ‘The Offer’ starting Sunday, January 8 at 10 p.m. on Canvas or wherever you are via Pickx.be or the Pickx app. The series can also be viewed in its entirety on VRT MAX.



