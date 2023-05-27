Indian official empties water tank to find phone

A man walks on the parched earth during the heat wave that hit India last year. Hindustan Times image via Getty Images

Vishwas, a food inspector, had traveled to the reservoir in the eastern state of Chattisghar with friends. When he wanted to take a selfie, he dropped his brand new device, which had cost him more than 1100 euros, in the meters of water.

Some villagers jumped in the water to try and pull the thing up for Vishwas but when that didn’t work the man decided to hire a pump and pump the water out. He declares that he has received oral authorization for this purpose from the competent authorities. In a statement, Vishwas says they even said it would be beneficial for farmers in the area. However, the authorities deny granting such permission.

After four days of continuous pumping, about two million liters of water disappeared from the reservoir – enough to irrigate 600 hectares of arable land. The pump was only stopped when a water management official came to investigate after a complaint.

Watch | A food inspector stationed at #Chhattisgarh Kanker district has been suspended after it drained around 21 lakh liters of water from a reservoir next to a dam to fish out its recently purchased Samsung phone. pic.twitter.com/jXWzwfGSI3 – The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) May 26, 2023

Vishwas has been suspended until an investigation into the matter is complete. “Water is an essential resource that should not be wasted in this way,” Priyanka Shukla from the district where the reservoir is located told the Indian newspaper. The National. India is currently suffering from extremely high temperatures.

According to Vishwas, the media are “exaggerating” the case. He says in the newspaper The Indian Express that the water was not usable at all. He also found his phone, but it was broken after four days in the water.