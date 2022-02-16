Hulkenberg Doubted Netflix’s Presence: ‘No Regrets After’

The presence of Netflix cameras is now the most natural thing in the world in Formula 1. But at the start of the ‘Drive to Survive’ documentary, it was different. The male pilots weren’t completely happy with the streaming giant’s constantly rotating cameras.

When the series started in 2018, the pilots were quite hesitant. Now we know what the Netflix team is planning. The series has been a big hit for years and thanks in part to Netflix, the sport has grown significantly in popularity. Especially in the United States, a lot of new fans have been added.

Final result

Nico Hulkenberg was active in sports in 2018 and so he was one of the first to deal with Netflix. In his LinkedIn column, he describes the early days: “I vividly remember the production of the first season of Drive to Survive. At first we thought: Netflix in Formula 1? What are they doing here? the film crews, we as drivers had no idea what they were expecting from us, and we had no idea what the end result was.”

skepticism

Ultimately, Hulkenberg also allowed the cameras and to this day he supports that choice. He is clear about this in his column: “After some skepticism, I finally accepted. Looking back, I don’t regret it at all. Thanks to the documentary, many new fans understood for the first time the fascination of this sport. They learned about the political games, the hard work of the teams and what kind of high performance circus this sport really is.”