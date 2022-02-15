Sparkling new series tops Netflix’s top 10

The Netflix series Inventing Anna scores enough to take control of the top ten in the United States.

The series Invent Anna highs this week. The show premiered on the streaming service last Friday and two days later it’s already the most popular series on Netflix.

Invent Anna at the top

Here in the Netherlands it was still sweet magnolias which topped Netflix’s top list last weekend. But in the United States, it’s a completely different series that scores a lot.

The series Invent Anna not only have endeavored sweet magnolias over, but also the television series Love is blind†

Invent Anna stars Julia Garner, who most fans know from the beloved thriller series ozark† Both series are even in the top ten at the same time.

The series Invent Anna centers on a reporter who delves into the story of Anna Delvey, a lady who convinced New York’s elite that she is a German heiress. Invent Anna See you soon on Netflix.