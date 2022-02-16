Even the US press unpacks with the Glennis Grace supermarket dispute

On the front page of the entertainment website TMZ can we read that a former finalist of America’s Got TalentSo Glennis was arrested for assault. The singer was arrested on Saturday after a violent incident in an Amsterdam supermarket. Earlier today, there was reportedly an argument between Glennis’ 15-year-old son and supermarket workers. The singer then went for a story with a band. It got so out of control that Glennis was arrested for assault and threats.

Glennis was only allowed to leave the police station on Tuesday evening, as was her son. Police said it was not necessary for the investigation that she and her son be detained any longer. They are charged with assault and open assault in association with premeditation. Glennis herself said the following on Tuesday evening via her Instagram account: “Last Saturday I was arrested after an incident in a supermarket in Amsterdam. I confidently await the investigation, which is still ongoing, as I know that I have not committed any criminal offence. Although I would like to say more about it, in the interest of the investigation, I am silent for now. I will respond as soon as possible.

Showbiz watcher Yvonne Coldeweijer is in contact with the victim of Glennis’ alleged abuse. She says the victim was “completely beaten” twice. You can see and hear more details about the case in the fragment below.

“Bacon trailblazer. Certified coffee maven. Zombie lover. Tv specialist. Freelance communicator.”