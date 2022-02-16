Very exciting trailer for the new Netflix thriller series “Pieces of Her”

The main role of the series is held by none other than Toni Collette…

The announcement previously launched by Netflix stated: “Suppose everything you thought you knew about your own life was a lie”† Sounds worrying, but also promising!

Pieces of her takes us to a quiet Georgia town where 30-year-old Andy Olier and his mother Laura face a series of unexpected events.

To answer a series of important questions, Andy embarks on a perilous journey across the United States.

Toni Collette

How the thriller series will eventually turn out is still a bit of a coffee grind. It probably wouldn’t have been the casting. After all, none other than Oscar-nominated actress Toni Collette is in the lead role.

Pieces of her is based on the best-selling book of the same name released in 2018 by Karin Slaughter.

The trailer sent by Netflix can be viewed below.