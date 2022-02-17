Who is ‘Chase Sikorski’, Anna Delvey’s boyfriend?

In the article on which the series is based, the man also remains anonymous, but a few facts give clues to his identity. For example, he’s actually been on the TED Talk circuit, there was a profile about him in there. the new yorker and had regular contact with the scammer in 2015.

the New York Post closely monitored online speculation, then found two potential men. One of them is David Shing. This Aussie once gave a TEDx talk about people who are ‘bound‘ and it’s something fictional that Chase also said on the show. Also, Shing in . also have the new yorker upright. But another good candidate also meets these two requirements: Ray Kurzweil. The only thing is that both men are much older than Anna – Shing 50 and Kurzweil 73 – who is 31.

Hunter Lee Soik

Another often mentioned name is Hunter Lee Soik. He matches the profile mentioned above and is 40 years old. He lived in Dubai and really wanted to create a dream app called SHADOW† Chase floated a similar idea in Invent Annawhich makes Soik seem like a very good option.

Soik is the founder of the Ensō Group and currently its chairman. The Hong Kong-based company focuses on investing in technological innovation. Anna’s possible ex was born in Seoul, Korea, but raised in the United States. He did not respond to fan suspicions of the show and his involvement with Anna Delvey.

