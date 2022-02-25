Sat. Feb 26th, 2022

Additional alert in Taiwan warns of passing Chinese military planes Additional alert in Taiwan warns of passing Chinese military planes 2 min read

Harold Manning 17 hours ago 88
Ukrainians flee to neighboring countries, Dutch organizations set up aid Ukrainians flee to neighboring countries, Dutch organizations set up aid 3 min read

Harold Manning 1 day ago 104
An employee of the Russian Embassy attacks Rutte: "Why are you attacking Putin?" † Interior An employee of the Russian Embassy attacks Rutte: “Why are you attacking Putin?” † Interior 1 min read

Harold Manning 2 days ago 153
The Netherlands takes additional refugees from Ukraine into account | Interior The Netherlands takes additional refugees from Ukraine into account | Interior 2 min read

Harold Manning 2 days ago 148
What can you expect today in Eastern Ukraine? What can you expect today in Eastern Ukraine? 1 min read

Harold Manning 2 days ago 97
Biden announces sanctions against Russia ப்பிய EU: 'We make Russia as hard as possible' Biden announces sanctions against Russia • EU: ‘We are making things as difficult as possible for Russia’ 2 min read

Harold Manning 3 days ago 72

Jim Carrey returns as Cable Guy for Super Bowl spot Jim Carrey returns as Cable Guy for Super Bowl spot 2 min read

Maggie Benson 50 mins ago 11
The MFC foundation counts on itself to save De Kompenije in Jubbega The MFC foundation counts on itself to save De Kompenije in Jubbega 1 min read

Phil Schwartz 53 mins ago 11
Disappointed reactions in the United States and Canada after the suspension of Valieva Disappointed reactions in the United States and Canada after the suspension of Valieva 3 min read

Queenie Bell 54 mins ago 11
Hoekstra pursues man's appointment as Foreign Affairs director Hoekstra pursues man’s appointment as Foreign Affairs director 1 min read

Harold Manning 58 mins ago 18