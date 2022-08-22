Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was charged on Sunday with violating the anti-terrorism law. who reports The New York Times. The indictment is a further escalation in the power struggle between the former prime minister and the current government.

The day before, Khan had delivered a speech to hundreds of supporters in the Pakistani capital Islamabad. The former prime minister condemned the recent arrest of one of his high-ranking aides. He also threatened the police and a judge involved in the case with legal action. “We won’t spare you,” warned Khan.

The police report said the former prime minister’s statements amounted to “deliberate and unlawful harassment of the country’s police and judiciary”.

The former prime minister has not yet been arrested, said one of the leaders of the Pakistan Justice Movement (PTI), Khan’s political party. According to Fawad Chaudhry, Khan is still in Islamabad.

Khan’s popularity is on the rise again

Khan was elected prime minister in 2018. In April this year, Pakistan’s parliament withdrew its confidence in him. Khan is the first prime minister in Pakistan’s history to be removed from office in this manner. The 69-year-old politician has been accused of lack of leadership and economic incompetence.

Khan’s rallies have attracted tens of thousands of visitors in recent months. His party won a major victory in the most populous province of Punjab in local elections in July. Earlier this month, the party also fared well in elections in Karachi, Pakistan’s economic hub.

Power struggle between Khan and the current government

The former prime minister is engaged in a power struggle with the current government. Pakistan’s media watchdog recently decided to ban the live broadcast of Khan’s speeches on news channels. Khan’s supporters say they have been harassed and threatened by authorities in recent weeks.

Khan’s senior aide, Shahbaz Gill, was arrested earlier this month after criticizing the military on a talk show. The talk show broadcaster, ARY News, was later taken off the air. According to Khan, Gill is tortured and sexually abused in prison. The authorities deny these allegations.