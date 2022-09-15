The forest fires that have been raging since Monday west of Bordeaux are now “locked”. But the fire is not yet under control, according to a fire chief. During this time, 3,700 hectares of forest and nature caught fire.

About 1,000 residents were evacuated on Wednesday alone. The total number of people evacuated in recent days has risen to more than 1,800.

The French newspaper The world reports that the fire in the sparsely populated area broke out in multiple locations on Wednesday. This was partly due to strong gusts of wind. This made extinction more difficult. More than a thousand firefighters, eleven helicopters and firefighting planes and three hundred trucks fight the forest fire.

The inhabitants of the village of Saumos, where the fire broke out, had to leave their homes on Monday evening and on Tuesday. On Tuesday, the evacuation order was extended to part of the nearby town of Saint Helena.

On Wednesday, among other things, “intense and unpleasant smoke” towards Saint Helena caused the departure of a thousand additional people, reports the news channel. France Info. The 1,840 evacuees were received at acquaintances or in the village of Castelnau-de-Médoc, northwest of Bordeaux.

The Gironde department was hard hit by forest fires this summer. In total, about 30,000 hectares caught fire. This is more than three times the area of ​​the municipality of Utrecht.