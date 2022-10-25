Five Palestinians killed in Israeli raid on Nablus

west bank

Israel captured the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, in 1967, as well as the Gaza Strip. Israel has occupied the area ever since. In some parts of it, the Palestinians have some form of self-government. About three million Palestinians live in the West Bank. Additionally, there are now over 600,000 Israeli settlers. Under international law, the settlements they live in are illegal.

Many Palestinians see the West Bank as part of their future state, with East Jerusalem as its capital, even if the prospects are dim. Serious peace negotiations between Israeli and Palestinian leaders have not taken place for more than a decade.