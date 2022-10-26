First estimate: at least 252 dead after turning back refugees at the border | NOW

At least 252 refugees have been killed since 2021 after being illegally pushed back across the border by European authorities. This is an estimate from the International Organization for Migration (IOM). This is the first time that the IOM has made an estimate of the number of deaths due to these so-called pushbacks.

The organization bases its estimate on the statements of the survivors of these repressions. They say, for example, that 58 people died near the Turkey-Greece border and another 97 in the Mediterranean.

The IOM notes that the true number of deaths is likely higher. It is difficult to get a full and reliable picture, as countries have little data on pushbacks.

These pushbacks are highly controversial. When countries send people back, they are not respecting international agreements. For example, the European Border and Coast Guard Frontex under firebecause, according to investigative journalists, they pushed back refugees at the border between Greece and Turkey. Frontex denies being responsible.

More than 5,684 dead on the evacuation routes

Additionally, IOM reports that at least 5,684 people were killed while fleeing to and within Europe in early 2021.

On the well-known evacuation route between West Africa and the Canary Islands, the number of deaths has increased compared to previous years. This was also the case on the route through the Mediterranean. People who use these routes make a long and dangerous sea crossing.

The number of deaths among refugees has also increased in Europe. For example, IOM points to the Turkish-Greek border, where 126 deaths have been recorded. According to the organization, many of them died because they did not receive the help they needed.