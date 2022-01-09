Fans Can’t Hold On After Touching ‘Harry Potter’ Reunion









It’s New Years Day and in the United States it means you Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts can broadcast. While we will have to wait here in the Netherlands until HBO Max is available (or the special is broadcast on TV), many fans are already responding internationally.

Some turn out to be the special made in honor of the twentieth anniversary of Harry potter and the sorcerer’s stone a little skeptical at first. But virtually all of the fans who responded online seem to agree – it was an emotional moment!

A journey along the way of memory

Almost all of the cast returned for Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts. The special, which lasts a little over an hour and a half, returns with them.

Together, they examine the impact and importance of franchising. They also provide a retrospective look at how the epic eight-movie saga could have been carried out.

Check out the fan reactions below!

I went to the Harry Potter Special Reunion with a bit of skepticism, but the man got emotional at the end !! pic.twitter.com/xVFnIzSUwN ?? Rachel Simon (@Rachel_Simon) January 1, 2022

My eyes are swollen with all the tears after watching # BackTo Hogwarts but that scene with Emma Watson & Rupert Grint towards the end ?? Absolute Aqueduct 😭😭😭 I’m 30 this year but Harry Potter will always be apart of me and my childhood. pic.twitter.com/K5vKdgNYN4 ?? Mitchell Cognetta (@MitchCognetta) January 1, 2022

“It feels like time has not passed and a lot of time has passed.” This is exactly how I felt watching the Harry Potter reunion # BackTo Hogwarts Harry Potter is my childhood … I grew up with it I feel super emotional and the realization hit me that I’m old now😅😅🥲 ?? Surreal but cool !! (@ sanjanasen26) January 1, 2022